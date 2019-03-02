Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has been teasing the launch of its first smartphone in China and it has finally happened. Vivo iQoo, as it has been named by the company, falls under the gaming smartphone category but also attracts the masses with its striking features and specifications.

So if you're looking for a smartphone that doesn't really look like a gaming phone but has all the power of the latter, Vivo iQoo has exactly what you need. The new smartphone is only available in China for now, throwing a stiff competition to Xiaomi's Black Shark gaming smartphone.

Vivo iQoo comes in four configurations and blue or orange colour schemes. They are priced quite competitively as well:

6GB+128GB: ¥2,998 (about Rs 31,700)

8GB+128GB: ¥3,298 (around Rs 34,900)

8GB+256GB: ¥3,598 (approx. Rs 38,000)

12GB+256GB: ¥4,298 (roughly Rs 45,500)

Vivo iQoo will go on sale in China on March 6 and registrations are open for the sale. It looks like there will be limited quantities at first, so if the stocks run out, potential buyers would have to wait for the second sale.

How good is Vivo iQoo?

There are various features that make Vivo iQoo worth having a second look. The gaming smartphone features a 3D glass body design with a vertical LED strip that runs in the center. The gaming smartphone title is justified by the pressure-sensitive buttons on the sides of the phone and super liquid cooling technology to keep those long gaming sessions going without overheating complaints.

In addition to that, the performance aspect is not be doubted over as Vivo iQoo comes with top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and a special feature called multi-turbo that boosts app startup time by 30 percent and seamlessly switches between 4G and high-speed Wi-Fi for consistent connections.

One of the biggest concerns of gaming smartphones is the battery. Vivo iQoo addresses it by packing a 4,000mAh battery, which is pretty standard these days. But the company goes the extra mile by offering 44W SuperFlash charging technology by Vivo. This is one of the fastest charging solutions available in commercial phones today and a huge welcome in Vivo iQoo gaming smartphone.

On the display front, there's a 6.41-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch on the top. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner as well, which we are guessing should work as good as most phones coming with the feature these days.

Finally, Vivo iQoo is not without good optics. There are three sensors on the back with 12MP Sony IMX363, 12MP wide-angle and 2MP depth sensor, for pretty detailed photography. On the front, there's a 12MP selfie snapper.