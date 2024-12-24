Vivek Oberoi has once again opened up about heartbreaks and failed relationships. The actor, who is married to Priyanka Alva Oberoi since 2010, has often spoken about being dumped by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the Salman Khan fiasco. Now, in a latest interview, the Company actor has revealed how he vowed to stay single after his break-up.

On those who get used and abused

Vivek said that after a heartbreak people go in different directions. While some decide to date every other girl they meet, some like him vow to stay single. The actor added that one needs to understand and protect oneself from negativity over being 'used or abused'. He also cautioned people not to invest too much until one is sure of the other party's worth.

"If it wasn't your fault and you were simply innocent but ended up being used or abused, it's essential to protect yourself. Don't give so much of yourself to someone until you're sure the person is worthy of it," he said in an interview with MensXP.

The Grand Masti actor further added how his heart-break and the emotional reaction to it last for 4-5 years until he found Priyanka. He mentioned how he was stuck with a negative mindset and started punishing himself.

On moving on post marriage

"We often focus on the emotional reaction rather than the process of healing. My emotional reaction lasted for 4-5 years. It was difficult until I found Priyanka. I was stuck in a negative mindset, convinced I would stay single for the rest of my life. I forgot who I truly was—a guy who was devotedly in love. I changed myself and was punishing myself," he revealed.

While Vivek's professional career might have taken a hit, the actor made a comeback professionally with success in his other businesses.