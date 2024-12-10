Vivek Oberoi, who is well known for his acting journey as well as his controversy with Salman Khan, has seen a Bollywood journey that has been full of highs and lows, nothing short of a thrilling roller-coaster ride.

Recently, he opened up about the insecurities of the film industry, recalling a challenging phase where he faced 14–15 months of unemployment after his hit movie, Shootout at Lokhandwala. He also shared how the constant stress and tension took a toll on him, making it feel more like an exhausting struggle than a rewarding pursuit.

In an interview with Indian Express, Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about the challenges he faced in the Hindi film industry, describing it as an insecure environment. He said, "I have done about 67 projects in 22 years, but the industry is a very insecure place. You could be performing well, winning awards, and doing your job as an actor, but at the same time, you can get no work for other reasons."

Despite his success with Shootout at Lokhandwala in 2007 and the viral hit song Ganpat, he found himself jobless for nearly 15 months. Reflecting on the same, the actor said, "After 2007, when I did Shootout At Lokhandwala, the Ganpat song went viral, I won awards, so I expected a lot of offers, but I didn't get any. I sat at home for 14 to 15 months after the success of the film."

He also shared that this led him to a pivotal decision in 2009 when he decided to focus on building his economic independence rather than relying solely on the industry. He emphasized the importance of not letting external forces dictate his future or influence his career decisions.

Vivek Oberoi revealed how stepping into business gave him the freedom he had longed for. He explained that while cinema would always be his passion, he saw business as his Plan B for livelihood. This move helped him break free from the industry's insecurities, avoiding the pressure of relying on lobbies or compromising his values.

For him, maintaining his independence was crucial, as he couldn't accept the idea of 'selling his soul' or pandering to others just to secure work. Vivek, with three films in the works, reflects on his 22-year Bollywood journey. He shares that the stress and tension he once felt were never worth it, emphasizing the importance of life's karmic balance.

"I was stressed about so many things, took on so much tension; it was just not worth it," he said. According to him, doing good brings rewards, while negativity has its consequences. He also notes that success may appear outwardly, but it doesn't guarantee inner peace. Life is about choices, and making the right ones can bring positive change. He believes we often blame destiny when it's our own actions that shape our paths.

Vivek Oberoi has signed three projects, including Masti 4, where he shares a lot of fun with Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Induji. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is expected to be released in 2025. The other two projects remain unannounced, but Vivek is excited about them.

He was also seen in a lot of South Indian films while he wasn't getting offers in Bollywood.