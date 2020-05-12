It was one night that destroyed Salman Khan's 'loverboy' image in the country and also Vivek Oberoi's rising career. Vivek Oberoi's press conference against Salman Khan and his threats would remain one of Bollywood's most ugly battles. It made almost the entire industry choose sides and the majority chose to side with Salman Khan.

In his press conference, Vivek had alleged that Vivek had used dirty language with him and also said that Salman had abused and threatened him. Further, Vivek had also revealed that Salman had told him that he himself was a bad man like Salman Khan and was no good. In his bare-it-all press conference, Oberoi had said, "He started asking me who am I seeing? He asked me ke mera chakkar ya affair kiske saath chal raha hai? So I told him not to talk to me like that. Sabse pehli baat to mera kisike saath chakkar nahi, koi affair nahi aur meri sabke saath bahut achhi dosti hai. Aur ek ke baad ek unhone naam ke baad naam liye. Main dang reh gaya hoon."

The allegations

"He started talking and unhone Aishwarya ka naam liya, unhone Dia Mirza ka naam liya, unhone Rani Mukerji ka naam liya, unhone Somy Ali tak ka naam liya. Matlab I am shocked, I am surprised. Mera naam agar joda gaya hai kisike saath, chalo co-stars ke saath kiya vo alag baat hai lekin Somy Ali? Mera lena dena na vasta. Pata nahi Somy Ali se meri kitne baar baat hui hogi. Ginke chaar baar hui hogi vo bhi 7-8 saal pehle," Vivek further said.

Hitting below-the-belt

Further elaborating, Vivek said, "Unhone kaha mera in sab ke saath mere physical relations hain aur in sab ke saath mera affair.. chakkar chal chuka ka hai. Aur main sabko ek ke baad ek ghuma raha hoon. Itni der main chup raha lekin jab unhone gutter se gandi zubaan istemaal ki, itni gandi galiyan ke mujhe kehte huye sharm aati hai."

He said that Salman went on to get 'cheap' and 'derogatory' and asked him dirty questions. He also said that Salman even asked him of the physical description of all these actresses including his fiancé Gurpreet. At which point, he threatened Salman to go public with this. This whole episode would always remain one of the worst chapters in the history of Bollywood.