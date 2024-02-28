Vivek Oberoi has revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who came to his support while he was boycotted from Bollywood. Vivek revealed that Akshay didn't find anything against the lobby but offered a simple solution to him. Vivek Oberoi had kind of been shunned from the industry after his face-off with Salman Khan over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Saathiya actor revealed that he once told Akshay about his problems, who patiently listened. Vivek added that Khiladi Kumar allowed him to vent it all out and heard his problems and pain. Akshay then offered Vivek to take over the shows, which he couldn't do because he was busy on the film sets.

Vivek on being boycotted

"'Bata kya problem chal rahi hai teri life mein?' (Tell me, what's the problem) he asked me and then let me vent out, air my problems, pain. He heard me patiently and said, 'I can help you with a positive mindset. There are several shows going on, and you have blockbuster songs. I am shooting a lot, so I can't do these shows, but whatever enquiries come to me, I will divert it to you. You do it," Oberoi recalled Akshay saying in an interview.

What Akshay offered

Vivek further said that his films had done well; he had won a number of awards, but work had stopped coming to him. He revealed, questioning himself why he was being boycotted like this. He added that Akshay didn't ask him to fight or stand against the lobby but offered a solution that helped him make money and brought him some satisfaction.

"My frustration was I was doing hit films, was getting awards, but why was I not getting work. Why was I getting boycotted like this? He didn't say I will stand up with you, fight this war against this lobby. He gave a practical, simple solution, which gave me money, good feeling, love and a lot of fun," Vivek told Mirchi Plus.