Television actor Vivek Dahiya, who has massive fan following, has been in news every now and then after the marriage with popular television diva Divyanka Tripathi. From posting their lovey-dovey pictures on social media to attending events together, Vivek and Divyanka grab a lot of attention these days.

But, did you know the hunk had to go through a lot of struggle before tasting success in the industry?

In an interview with the Times of India, Vivek, who has worked in many shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach and Qayamat Ki Raat, opened up on his initial days in the industry, his lucky charm Divyanka and even the casting couch experience.

Talking about his struggling days, Vivek revealed that he had auditioned about 300-400 times before grabbing his first project. He also truly believes that Divyanka is his lucky mascot as soon after the marriage he bagged Ekta Kapoor's Kavach.

Spilling beans on having faced the casting couch, the actor admitted that it prevails everywhere. However, he also believes that it is up to people if they want to fall for it. Narrating one of the incidents when he was asked to please people in a certain way to get work, Vivek said he chose to ignore it and move on with his principles.

"One of the coordinators called me to the office and told me that it would be difficult for me to sustain in the industry as I had no godfather and nepotism was at its peak. He told me that it would be difficult to survive. So, he initially suggested I should rather pay money to people to get myself a full-fledged role in a show. I have studied business and I know it works. I did not buy any of his words as I knew had it been true, a lot of people would have paid in lakhs and got themselves a lead role so easily," Vivek said.

He continued: "When I refused to oblige to the monetary way out, he suggested me of the next alternative that was the casting couch where I would have to please people in a certain way. I simply asked him if there were any other better way out rather than these shady things. He told me that tumhare joote ghiss jayenge lekin tumhe kaam nahi milega. Kuch nahi hoga. I told him mere paas bohot saare joote hai and ek nahi toh dusra pehen loonga but I will go by the fair and right means and nothing shady. I was clear in my thoughts."