Here's a piece of sad news for fans of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who loved to see her as a host of singing reality show The Voice.

The actress, who made her debut as a host with the reality show, will no more be part of it. If reports are to be believed, the makers have roped in a handsome actor to replace the hugely popular actress and its none other than Karan Wahi.

Spilling some beans on the reason behind her exit, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, who is the only Indian television actress with more than 10 million Instagram followers, told IWMBuzz: "I had an unavoidable family commitment. After a lot of efforts from mine and channel's side for months, no other date could be worked out for these particular episodes to be shot on a single day. Hence, we mutually decided for this leave for me. I missed the contestants and coaches a lot whom I already love so dearly."

When asked if there is a possibility of her to return on show, she replied: "Hopefully. Let's see what are the dates of the next episodes coming up."

Meanwhile, reports of Divyanka's popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein coming to an end has been doing the rounds. The show has been immensely popular among fans and its leads Divyanka and Karan Patel and their jodi became viewers' favourite earning them massive fanbase.

But given that YHM has run for six years, with all characters explored and scripts exhausted, the channel Star Plus is contemplating on pulling the plug. Further, despite the makers' effort to revive the show by adding new twists and turns to the storyline, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has not been working well on the TRP charts.

When IWMBuzz.com had contacted Divyanka, she neither confirmed nor denied the off-air reports. "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a part of my heart now," she had told the portal.

Besides YHM, Divyanka is set to make her digital debut alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in ALTBalaji's Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.