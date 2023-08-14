Vivek Agnihotri has revealed that he has no money left after making The Vaccine War. Vivek has revealed that whatever he had earned from The Kashmir Files, he has put into making The Vaccine War. Agnihotri revealed that he discussed the same with his wife Pallavi Joshi. He also added that for them making another movie will be difficult now.

Vivek reveals being bankrupt

"I don't care about all these things. In my mind, Kashmir Files is a commercial success for you, maybe for Zee, for people who really made money. I am one of the beneficiaries, not the major beneficiary. It was the product of Zee," the Kashmir Files director told HT.

"Whatever money I earned, I put into my next film which is The Vaccine War and I am bankrupt as usual. Pallavi and I were discussing that we are broke again. So for the next film, the struggle begins again," he added.

The Kashmir Files unreported

Vivek Agnihotri is back with new web series - The Kashmir Files Unreported. The web series takes us through Kashmiri Pandits sharing their own exodus stories and experience of facing the violence back in 1990. His last released, The Kashmir Files, had reportedly collected more than ₹350 crore at the box office. The film had received polarizing reviews but was a huge commercial success.

Vivek's The Vaccine War will take the audience through the vaccine struggle and victory of the government in getting all its countrymen vaccinated before any other country could.