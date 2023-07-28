Vivek Agnihotri is a man who never minces his words. His undiplomatic statements and unfiltered opinions often bring him under the spotlight. And The Kashmir Files director seems to have done just that, one more time. Agnihotri weighed in on the whole Adipurush row and why it didn't work out.

Vivek's take on religious films

"When you make something you don't believe in, just because aajkal yeh chal raha hai (only because it is trending), you are definitely going to go wrong. When you pick up stories of faith, either you yourself should have 100% conviction or you should be well versed in the subject like a historian, but unfortunately, no one does that in India," he said in an interview with ETimes.

Whom is he talking about?

Vivek also added that if an actor is not good enough to play such roles, audience are not a fool to accept him as God then. "If someone comes on screen and says, Hey I'm God, it doesn't make you God. If you are being driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I'm God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots," he added.

No comparisons between Vivek and Prabhas

In a latest tweet, Agnihotri, however, has said that he can never compare himself to 'megastar' Prabhas. The ace filmmaker took to social media and shared a snippet that attributed him saying how he defeated Prabhas in Radhe Shyam with Kashmir Files.

"Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starrer, small budget, people's films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me," he wrote.