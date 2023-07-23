They are powerhouse performers but their long list of mediocre projects is making the audience forget their acting abilities. Let's take a look at some of the celebs who just seem to be stuck in bad and average projects.

Arjun Kapoor: There is no denying the fact that Arjun Kapoor is one of the most versatile and talented actor there is. With films like - Ishaqzaade, Finding Fanny, 2 States; the actor has proved his mettle. However, in the last few years, Arjun has failed to create the same magic onscreen. Films like - Ek Villain Returns, Bhoot Police, Sardar Ka Grandson, Panipat, Mubarakan etc did little to shine on his filmography list. Though Kuttey did bring back the edge in Arjun Kapoor that had gone missing, we would love to see the actor being utilised to his full potential.

Prabhas: From physique, looks, acting chops to swag; Prabhas has got everything it takes to make it big in Bollywood. With his terrific role in Baahubali series, he seemed all set to dominate Bollywood. But, with average projects like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and others; the actor seems stuck with mediocre scripts despite being insanely talented.

Parineeti Chopra: It has been a while since we saw a blockbuster worthy performance from Parineeti Chopra. The powerhouse of talent, Parineeti is one of the finest actresses of this era. However, the diva always gets let down by not so potential exposing projects. We would love to see Parineeti do some more projects like Ishaqzaade, Shudhh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat E Ishq and more.

Swara Bhasker: Another actress we were all waiting to break free from the mold of Bollywood and bring out a new style of acting was Swara Bhasker. With films like - Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannatta, Ranjhaana and Anarkali of Aarah; Swara has already proved the terrific performer she is. However, her last few films haven't managed to exploit her to the full potential.

Huma Qureshi: Huma Qureshi is a dynamite! The actress won hearts with her role in Gangs of Wasseypur. And with back-t-back hard hitting roles in films like - Badlapur, Dedh Ishqiya, Ek Thi Daayan; we knew we were looking at one of the biggest talents of the country. However, in the last few years, films like - Double XL, Bell Bottom, Dobaraa failed to create the same kind of magic. The actress bounced back with her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Monica O My Darling. And we hope to see more such legendary performances from her in the future as well.