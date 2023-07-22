Prabhas' Bollywood dreams and aspirations seem to be on a path to descent, one Bollywood film at a time. The world took notice of Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. And while one expected the superstar to drop dynamites with each of his performances, things took a steep turn for the actor post the Baahubali saga.

Prabhas' tryst in Bollywood

Prabhas took a long break before being seen in Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor in 2019. The film was expected to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year. Tremendous amount of money was pumped into the project and the marketing gimmicks were through the roof. With Prabhas' good looks and phenomenal acting chops, fans had declared that the man was here to reign over Bollywood. However, the film received a major thumbs down from both critics and audience.

The Radhe Shyaam and Saaho debacle

Despite the debacle, the megastar decided to move on with Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hedge as his co-star. The love story received mixed reviews. It wasn't that Prabhas wasn't good in the film but it was the plot and its execution that let down a talent like him. And with this the dream to project Prabhas as the next face of romance in Bollywood toppled as well.

No respite with Adipurush

And then came – Adipurush. Setting the controversies and the negativity around the film aside, the film did little to uplift Prabhas' acting skills. The VFX heavy film failed to make Prabhas sit back on the throne that he had left after Baahubali. Post Adipurush, Prabhas is now all set to be seen in Project K.

The first look of the film opposite Deepika Padukone has majorly received thumbs down from the audience. "When you order ironman from naptol," wrote one user on Prabhas' look in the film. "2 mins silence button for those who thought its a fan made poster," another one commented. "A school kid can edit better pictures than this. Prabhas needs serious help! Looks like his entire team is hellbent to make him look hideous!," was one more such comment.

Prabhas' social media page was filled with such comments on the first look. While netizens have already ruled out the film as the saving grace for Prabhas, guess we might have to wait till the trailer releases to assess the potential in the plot.