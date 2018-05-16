RK Selvamani, the president of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) is upset with the production unit of Ajith's upcoming venture, Viswasam for opting to shoot the film in Hyderabad. The FEFSI chief is of the opinion that the team could have shot the flick in Chennai which would have resulted in jobs for the locals.

Selvamani stated that the FEFSI had given concessions to many production houses in recent years for the benefit of the film industry. The idea was to create more jobs in Tamil Nadu. Despite this, with many film units opting to shoot outside the state, the FEFSI's decision has apparently failed to bring about the desired change.

According to RK Selvamani, when the production unit for the movie Kaala built a set in Chennai, it created a source of income for over 10,000 people in Tamil Nadu. The decision had not only benefited the Tamil film industry but also had a considerable impact on the transportation and hotel industries.

The FEFSI president seems to be of the opinion that they shouldn't have opted to shoot the entire movie in a different state just for the sake of convenience, as reported by Behindwoods.

But Ajith's Viswasam team has created a set in EVP Filmcity, Hyderabad. Previously, when a producer decides to shoot their film in other states, there used to be some solid reasons. But just for someone's convenience, they shouldn't shoot an entire film in another state especially when we have so many studios in Chennai.

Though Selvamani does add that the FEFSI is not asking the producers to shoot their movies in just Tamil Nadu and that they can shoot in any place that's suitable for the script. "but just to re-create a place like Chennai or to re-create a place like Tirunelveli, please don't go Hyderabad to do that," he ends.

Viswasam is produced by Sathyajyothi Films and directed by Siruthai Siva. Nayanthara will be starring opposite Ajith in the flick.