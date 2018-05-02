Tamil actor Ajith celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday, May 1. His legion of fans and celebrities wished the actor using multiple hashtags on Twitter.

Birthday wishes started pouring in for the actor since midnight. Several fans even cut cake to mark the occasion and posted pictures of the celebrations on social media. Not just film personalities, but politicians like Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also wished the actor on Twitter.

Cutting across language barriers, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wished the actor.

Coming to Kollywood celebrities, many spoke about their meeting with Ajith and how the actor inspires them through his hard work.

However, Ajith, as always, kept himself out of the public celebration. To cash in on the craze, Sun TV premiered his last year biggie, Vivegam.

Here, we bring you the tweets posted by celebrities wishing Ajith on his special day:

Kichcha Sudeepa: More Kichcha Sudeepa Retweeted BeingSudeepians FC™

Wishing the best to a man who walked ,,ran,,,slipped ,,,fell,,stood up and conquered.

Happy returns Ajith sir,,,have a great year.

SG Suryah: To the most simple, irresistibly charming & a true inspirational figure for fans alike !!

Happy Birthday to the ONE and ONLY #THALA !! May your year be filled with loads of fun, excitement & beautiful memories!!

#Ajith #HBDThalaAJITH #Ajithkumar

Kajal Aggarwal: Happy birthday to an amazing actor and one of the best people I've shared the screen space with, #AjithKumar sir. Wish you health, happiness and well-being! #HBDThalaAJITH

Neetu N Chandra: Many many happy returns of the day the day Ajith Sir. #HBDThalaAJITH #Thala Your versatility keeps you different than others. Such an inspiration God Bless

Vidyu Raman: Happiest birthday to my dearest #ThalaAjith ! One of the nicest people I've met and a delight to work

SUNAINAA: Happiest birthday to the ever charming THALA AJITH #sir ❤️❤️❤️

#HBDBelovedThalaAjith #latewish

DEVI SRI PRASAD: Special Birthday Wishes to Dear THALA AJITH SIR & all THALA FANS frm my Entire Team !!!

Wishing You a Super Duper Musical Birthday Dear THALA AJITH SIR !!! Keep ROCKING as always !!!

#HappyBirthdayThala

Simran: Happy Birthday to one of the most wonderful souls I have ever known. #Ajith wishing you only the best! #HBDThalaAjith

Kalaiyarasan: Happy Birthday to Our own dear Thala Ajith sir ⭐️ Love U thalaaaa ❤️❤️❤️

Sanchita Shetty: Happy birthday #ThalaAjithkumar Sir

Sweetest person I ever met #StayBlessed #SpreadLovePositivity

Aadhi: Wishing our very own Thala #Ajith sir a happy birthday. Keep inspiring us with your amazing work & your personality #HBDThalaAJITH

Arav Chowdharry: Here is Wishing Thala Ajith Sir a very Happy Birthday!! Have a great year ahead

Rupa Manjari: #mayday is all abt celebrating hard work without giving up irrespective of pain,failures&obstacles with a determination of making it big in life! My respect&wishes to all the real life heros!And #HBDAjithKumar sir who worked his way to the top

Jayam Ravi: Happy bday Ajith sir. Wishing this wonderful human being a blessed year #thala

Dharan kumar: Happy birthday to my thala #AJITH

Wishing you the best of health and a lot of successful films sir. You've always been inspiring us and I've learnt a lot in life coz of you. Thank you for that Sir.

#HBDThalaAJITH

RAAI LAXMI: Happiest bday to my fav #thala sending u lots of love cheers #happybirthdaythala ❤️

Mohanlal: Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar

#HBDThalaAJITH

ArunVijay: Happy birthday to one of the humble & sweetest person I know.. #Ajith sir!! wish u a wonderful & blessed year ahead.. #HBDThalaAjith

Vedhika: Happy birthday #Thala ..May you have a fabulous year!! #SuperstarActor

Nivin Pauly: Happy b'day #THALA ... :):):)

A wonderful GENUINE human being i have ever met :)

From one of your billion #fans :)

soundarya rajnikanth: Happy birthday dearest most respected #Ajith sir. lots and lots of love to you and the family always !

varu sarathkumar: Happyyy birthday to the most classiest...charismatic..gentleman i have ever met.... class with mass.. #HBDThalaAJITH

Parvatii: Happy Birthday #Ajith Sir. As someone who has worked with him, I can frankly say he is a perfect GENTLEMAN. No fans meet, no press meet, no media exposure. Still there is a magic connect that has earned him the 'loyal' fanbase. Keep rocking Sir. #HBDThalaAjith #Thala #AjithKumar

Remya Nambeesan: A very happy birthday to the delighted, wonderful hero of all. Ajith sir. Have always been my inspiration #HBDThalaAJITH

Shanthnu Buddy: More Shanthnu Buddy Retweeted Shanthnu Buddy

On the eve of #Thala 's birthday , beginning this class with some Thala songs உழைப்பாளர் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள் #HappyBirthdayThalaAjith

Trish Krish: To the most thoughtful and beautiful person I have known and worked with Happy Birthday Ajith ⭐️

Dhanush: Wishing a very happy birthday to #ajith sir :) may you have a rocking blockbuster year sir.

Raghava Lawrence: Hi dear friend and Fans !

"May Day wishes to all" "உழைப்பாளர்கள் தின நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்"

I wish Ajith sir a very happy birthday. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for his good health and wealth..

Arya: Very happy and proud to release de trailer of #Ghajinikanth on this special day Happy birthday #Thala You hav been a grt friend and inspiration always

#NeverEverGiveUp #GhajinikanthTrailer

Radikaa Sarathkumar: Happy birthday dear Ajith , a person who crosses hurdles and mountains with ease, more strength to you.