Ajith turns 47 on May 1

Vivegam set for TV premiere

The movie was the third union of Ajith and Siruthai Siva after Veeram and Vedalam

Sun TV is doubling the birthday celebrations of Ajith by gearing up to premiere his last year's mega-budget movie Vivegam. Yes, the Tamil movie will be aired at 11 am on May 1.

"Embrace yourself and get ready for the premiere of the year! #Ajith, the one man show - #Vivegam this May 1st at 11 am, premiering on #SunTV #VivegamOnSunTV @MsKajalAggarwal @vivekoberoi. [sic]" the Twitter handle of Sun TV posted.

The decision to telecast Vivegam on his birthday, which is a holiday, will help the movie register a record TRP rating, say people in the know.

Ajith turns 47 on May 1. Like always, the fans of the actor are expected to cut cakes across the globe and sharing the snaps on social media sites. His ardent admirers often help the needy on the special day of their icon.

This year, his Billa is expected to be re-released in Chennai.

Coming back to Vivegam, it is an international spy thriller made on a large scale. The film united Ajith with Siruthai Siva for the third time after Veeram and Vedalam. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi played the role of a villain, while Kajal Aggarwal was seen as the female lead.

Kamal Haasan's younger daughter Akshara Haasan enacted an important cameo.

The story of the movie is about how the hero seeks revenge against his friend, who betrayed him and pushed him to misery.

The movie grossed over Rs 110 crore at the worldwide box office.