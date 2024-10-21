India is moving ahead with a forward-looking approach and the metric of success from now on for us would be 'what we want to achieve" in the years to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the flagship 'NDTV World Summit 2024' in the national capital, the Prime Minister said the vision for developed India by 2047 is "part of the mindset".

"In the last 10 years, 12 crore toilets have been built, and 16 crore homes have gas connections. Is it enough? My answer is no. This is not enough," PM Modi told the gathering.

Talking about India's vision, PM Modi said there is a tradition that every government compares its work with the previous government.

"We used to walk this path but from now on we can't compare the past and present and be happy with it. The metric of success from now on would be 'What we want to achieve'.India has a forward-looking approach. A vision for developed India by 2047 is part of the mindset," PM Modi emphasised.

At the summit, the Prime Minister said that in the last 125 days under the third term, the government ensured three crore new homes for the poor, Rs 9 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects, 15 new Vande Bharat trains, eight new airports, Rs 2 lakh crore worth package for youth, Rs 21,000 crore direct transfer in the account of farmers and Rs 5 lakh health insurance for senior citizens above 70 years of age.

"For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence (AI) but in India, it is Aspirational India and Artificial Intelligence and when the two meet, it accelerates India's growth," said PM Modi.

"In the last 125 days, the Indian stock market has seen 6-7 per cent growth and the country's foreign reserves have crossed $700 billion from $650 billion. The work has started on eight new airports in the country," PM Modi told the gathering.

"India is the ray of hope amid the global crisis. There are challenges in front of India but we are feeling a sense of positivity here and that is why we are discussing the India Century," the Prime Minister added.

The PM said this while delivering the keynote address at the two-day 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' event in the national capital.

PM Modi said that from semiconductors to renewables and from the digital future to telecom, the world is looking at us with a new ray of hope amid the geo-political tensions as the country offers policy continuity.

PM Modi also launched NDTV World at the summit which aims to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi said that India's growth trajectory has truly captured global attention and the "Yuva Shakti" is taking the nation to new heights.

The global discourse at the NDTV World Summit will also see the participation of Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; David Cameron, Former UK Prime Minister; Professor Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate in Economics and former chief economist at World Bank and William Dalrymple, Author and Historian.

(With inputs from IANS)