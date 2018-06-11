Kamal Haasan is back with his edge of the seat spy thriller Vishwaroopam 2 and how. The much-awaited trailer of the bilingual film has been released online and the Universal Hero will send chills down your spine with his breathtaking stunts and action-packed avatar.

The Tamil trailer was launched by Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan while the Telugu and Hindi trailers were launched by Jr NTR and Aamir Khan, respectively.

The spy thriller revolves around a master plan of Al-Qaeda terrorist Omar Qureshi to attack New York City which gets destroyed by Indian Intelligence Bureau Agent Wisam through his investigation. And Omar and Saleem somehow manage to escape from New York. Wisam, on the other hand, is given the responsibility to kill Omar and other terrorists.

The actor has once again managed to surprise everyone with his multifaceted action keeping the audience hooked and booked to their seats. The other cast, including Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose and Pooja Kumar, are also seen firing guns and performing high-flying stunts like never before.

Kamal Haasan has not only acted in the film but also directed it. The movie has managed to acquire a U/A certificate after overcoming financial hurdles and battle with censor board which reportedly demanded 17 cuts because of the political and religious satire incorporated in the film.

Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. Music composer Ghibran is the man behind the background score which adds a dramatic value to the film.

"I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I also want to thank Aascar Films and V Ravichandran. It is the faith of the people in our work that makes," Kamal Haasan said in a statement.

At the trailer launch, Kamal Haasan revealed that Vishwaroopam 2 is a prequel to Vishwaroopam adding that it will stay completely true to the story.

Vishwaroopam 2 is presented by Raaj Kamal Films International in Tamil and Telugu while Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment are presenting the Hindi version.

Watch the Tamil trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 here:

Watch the Hindi trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 here:

Watch the Telugu trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 here: