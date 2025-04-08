Vishal Dadlani has announced his decision to quit Indian Idol. The talented singer-music composer, has left his fans and followers shocked with the announcement. It has been six years since Vishal has been a part of Indian Idol. Vishal's name has become synonymous with the show and thus his decision to quit the singing reality show has left everyone heart-broken.

The reason behind quitting

Vishal reasoned that he gets stuck in Mumbai for six months for the show and he can't afford that. The 'Sholon Si' singer shared a video and announced his decision. "Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi. Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai, iss show ki vajah se. (Goodbye friends! I am going to miss you more than the fun I had in these six seasons. I have received more love than I deserve because of this show)," he wrote.

"Eternally grateful to everyone involved. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it. I'm literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can't stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year," added the singer. He further went on to write, "Only LOVE to each and all of you with an added apology to anyone I've left out here."

Celebs react

Vishal concluded the post saying bye to makeup and welcoming making music, "Time to get back to making music, playing concerts and never putting on make-up! It's #VishalAndSheykhar season!!"

Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech commented on Vishal's post and wrote, "You used the audio clip from "All Dogs Go To Heaven" (that was one of my favourite animated movies growing up). Makes this post really heart wrenching, my mother will be sad not to see you getting emotional on tv anymore."

Aditya Narayan also penned an emotional comment, "The end of an era Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together."