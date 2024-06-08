Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a CISF constable at the airport has evoked mixed reactions. While many have condemned the attack, there are many who have come out and spoken in Kangana's support too. Vishal Dadlani, however, has extended his support to the constable and even offered her a job.

Vishal's controversial post

Soon after the incident, Vishal took to social media and wrote, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this CISF personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Vishal's statement received a lot of flak on social media. Netizens were quite furious with the music composer and singer for promoting violence. Singer Sona Mohapatra also took to social media and called out the singer. She also claimed that when she called him to talk about Anu Malik and the allegations against him, his response was that he has to earn a lot and leave the country.

Sona Mohapatra's post

"The 'spine' includes sitting next to a multiple accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges seat & when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up,help push back this toxic culture of reality shows - saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai..such a gem I tell you," Sona Mohapatra said.

Social media lashes out

"Good ...hit a woman or MP when in uniform and break service rules and trust of PPL ...get rewarded," wrote a user. "If dadlani was born 40 years ago he would give jobs to Satwant Singh and Beant singh for shooting our Pm," another user wrote. "Yes these anti national are everywhere," a social media user wrote.

"Wow ....Khatakhat job scheme @VishalDadlani might even make her a judge at Indian Idol ... .. or make a khatakhat album ... but if hitting a MP or celebrity on the airport could land you a job ... why is there so much of unemployment ... The infamous agniveers might pick this up," another social media user commented.