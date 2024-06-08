While many have condemned Kangana Ranaut's slap incident, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has lashed out at the actress. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader said that Kangana Ranaut should understand her responsibility and not make useless statements that can get reactions. The statement comes after Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable over her statements on the farmer's protest.

Harsimrat Kaur reacts

"Kangana Ranaut should understand her responsibility instead of trying to please her High Command...Being an actress, she is followed by many people, when you say stupid things and make useless comments then there is a reaction," ANI quoted Harsimrat Kaur Badal saying. Badal has won her Bathinda seat for the fourth time in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Badal further said instead of realising one's own mistake of using wrong words for someone's mother, the National winning actress is calling them 'terrorists'. Harsimrat Kaur also said that instead of spreading poison, she should spread sweetness to avoid such situations.

"If someone says such words to your mother that you have said to other people's mothers, you too won't like it...Instead of looking at your mistake, you are calling them terrorists...Your party's policy is to spread poison... Instead of spreading poison, if you spread sweetness, you won't have to face such a situation," she further added.

What the CISF constable said

The CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur alleged that she slapped Kangana as she had said that women were taking Rs 100 to sit in the protests. Kaur also mentioned that her own mother was there at the protest. Since the incident, Kulwinder has been suspended and booked.

Kangana's video after slap incident

After the slap incident, Kangana took to social media to share a video and said, "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests. I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?"