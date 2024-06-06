Kangana Ranaut is all set to embark on another chapter in her life. After carving niche for herself in the entertainment industry, the National winning actress is all set to work as a politician. BJP candidate Kangana, who has won the seat from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, shared pictures as she left for Delhi to join the Parliament.

The Manikarnika actress shared three pictures. In the first picture, she could be seen sitting in her car and captioned the image as, "Delhi Calling". In the second picture, Kangana was seen hugging her mother as the duo smiled. In the third picture, Kangana mentioned that she was headed to the Parliament and called herself "Mandi ki Sansad".

Kangana registered a massive victory in Mandi against Vikramaditya Singh. She defeated the Congress candidate by 74,755 votes. While the Tanu Weds Manu actress secured 537,002, Singh managed to get 462,267 votes. After she was declared the MP from Mandi, Kangana thanked her supporters on social media.

Kangana's post after winning elections

"Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi," she wrote. Many celebs took to social media to congratulate Kangana on winning the elections.

Anupam Kher congratulates Kangana

"My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard"! #MemberParliament #KanganaRanaut #Winner," he wrote.