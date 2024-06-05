The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were finally declared on June 4 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led NDA alliance attained a majority with 293 seats while the Congress Party-led INDI Alliance got 234 seats in the polls. Several celebrities contested in this General Elections and a large section of them emerged as winners as well. Let's take a look at who won and who lost.

Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who made her political debut by contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, won against Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh by 74755 votes.

After winning, she wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi."

Manoj Tiwari

Politician, singer, and actor Manoj Tiwari won against Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar by 138778 votes from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha. This will be Tiwari's third term from the seat.

Shatrughan Sinha

The veteran actor won the Asansol seat in West Bengal as a candidate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by defeating BJP's Surenderjeet Singh Ahluwalia by 59564 votes.

Hema Malini

The celebrated actress and BJP MP defeated Congress' Mukesh Dhangar by 293407 votes in Mathura. This is her third term. Esha Deol congratulated her mother.

Arun Govil

Famous for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV series 'Ramayana,' Arun Govil (BJP) won in Meerut against Sunita Verma (SP) by 10585 votes.

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri actor, Ravi Kishan, contesting from Gorakhpur on BJP ticket won against SP's Kajal Nishad by 103526 votes.

Winning Celebrations of Pawan Kalyan - the man who created history by bringing together Jana Sena, BJP and TDP as an alliance in Andhra Pradesh and winning both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/SZdHVpUvUP — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) June 4, 2024

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan has this time aligned with the BJP and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP contested six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Under the deal, Jana Sena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

He won the Pithapuram seat in the Kakinada district by defeating seasoned politician Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 70,279 votes. Pawan Kalyan polled 1,34,394 votes while Vanga Geetha, a former MP from Kakinada, secured 64,115 votes.

Pawan Kalyan's wife Konidala Anna (formerly known as Anna Lezhneva) and son were seen celebrating the victory with him.