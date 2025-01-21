Vishal Dadlani is known for being vocal about his thoughts. The popular singer-musician does not mince his words at all and his fans and followers are often appreciative of the same. He recently took to his Instagram account to share a story where he indirectly took a dig at an Indian singer. Vishal, after a while, deleted the story, but by then fans had started speculating who he was hinting at. The music director was extremely unabashed when it came to expressing his 'embarrassment' that had been caused by this particular singer.

Vishal typed a fairly long paragraph on his Instagram story where he expressed his disdain towards "basic" singers being made to perform in front of hundreds of people and eventually these singers representing India.

He wrote, "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren't geared towards really promoting the best we have."

The popular music director did not stop there; he went on to talk about how he had seen some clips from this performance that he was referring to and was extremely embarrassed of what he saw.

"I've just seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as "the scene," wrote Vishal.

Even though Vishal deleted the story soon enough, it had already gone viral on Reddit, and netizens had started to speculate who he could be hinting towards. Surprisingly, most netizens felt that it was one particular singer who had recently opened for an international band's performance in India.

A comment on the Reddit post read, "Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal's performance during Coldplay's concert in Mumbai."

Another wrote, "Its harsh but I agree. Clips I've seen of Jasleen are quite embarassing tbh..." to which an internet user replied, " attended on 19th and couldn't wait for her part to get over. She looked absolutely dull and uninterested and at some point it felt like she was just reading the lyrics. It was truly an embarrassment."

A Reddit user went onto write, "Jasleen was atrocious. How does she even get a gig is beyond me, such a horrible singer. Like what's with that baby voice she does?"