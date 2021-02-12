At least eight people, including women and children, were killed when a tourist bus fell into a valley near Damuku in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Friday, police said.

"The bus was travelling from Araku to Visakhapatnam city. It is a tourist bus and it fell into the valley near Damuku, within Ananthagiri police station limits," Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao told IANS.

While he put the number of deaths at four, including two women and a child, a state government statement later updated the toll to eight.

"Remaining persons are being rescued. Police have reached the spot and are shifting them to the hospital," he said, adding that the tourists were mostly from Telangana as the bus bore the neighbouring state's vehicle registration details.

Tragic accident

PM Narendra Modi reacted to the news of the tragic accident. "Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon," PM Modi said.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed his deep sorrow over the accident and requested officials to immediately provide better treatment to all the injured tourists, an official statement said.

(With inputs from IANS)