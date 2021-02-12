A devastating accident left many dead as hundreds of vehicles ram into one another in an express freeway in Texas. The shocking accident left a pile of vehicles extending to about a mile in Fort Worth's I-35. According to the police, at least five people are dead and 36 people have been evacuated and shifted to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

According to the Fort Worth police, the crash was likely caused due to the weather as freezing rain caused slippery, icy roads in the area. The images shared by the Forth Worth Fire Department show the intensity of the deadly accident, with cars sitting atop one another and some vehicles damaged beyond recognition. The images also show trailers and trucks crashed into each other.

"The roadway was so treacherous from the ice that several of the first responders were falling on the scene," Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area, adding that untangling the wreck would take a lot of time.

The police have set up reunification centers to help disarranged families.

Delay at I-35

"Expect lengthy delays. I-35 is backed up in both directions from I30 to 820. If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries, please exchange information and continue on safely. You can then notify your insurance when you arrive at your destination," Fort Worth police tweeted.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price advised people to stay safe. "Please stay safe out there, and pray for all of those involved," Price tweeted.