In a shocking incident on Tuesday evening, an IAF MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 8:15 p.m. The pilot was able to eject safely.

In a statement issued by the Indian Air Force following the incident, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine what caused the accident. It is believed that a major technical malfunction caused the crash.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

