In a bid to revitalize the tourism industry and upskill the youth, the Indian government has forged a three-year alliance with Visa, a digital payments giant. This $1 million partnership seeks to empower 20,000 young individuals with essential skills to succeed in the rapidly growing tourism sector. This collaborative initiative is spearheaded by the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) and Visa, under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The tourism industry in India holds immense potential to drive economic growth and generate millions of jobs across the country. This partnership with Visa is a pivotal step towards realizing and unlocking that potential.

The initiative is designed to equip the youth with the skills needed to excel in the tourism sector and make India a premier global tourism destination. The training program will be implemented across ten states, including Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal. The aim is to enhance the tourism service experience for tourists visiting these regions.

By empowering the youth with skills to thrive in the tourism industry, the initiative aims not only to elevate their employment prospects but also to improve the overall experience for tourists visiting India. The tourism sector is a significant contributor to India's economy, accounting for over $231 billion in GDP and employing more than 42 million people in 2023.

As the post-pandemic travel landscape continues to grow, the initiative will ensure a skilled workforce to support India's ambitions of becoming a global tourism hub. Visa has taken strategic steps to strengthen India's tourism landscape over the last few years, and this partnership is a continuation of that effort.

The partnership builds upon Visa's ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. It reflects a shared commitment to empowering young Indians with the skills and opportunities they need to shape their futures and contribute to the nation's growth story. The collaboration also underscores the government's commitment to leveraging private sector expertise to achieve its development objectives and foster a more skilled and digitally enabled economy.

Historically, partnerships between governments and private sector entities have proven to be effective in driving economic growth and development. For instance, the collaboration between the Indian government and Microsoft in the early 2000s played a crucial role in the growth of the IT sector in India. Similarly, the partnership between the government and Visa is expected to have a transformative impact on the tourism industry.

