While social distancing, wearing masks and keeping personal hygiene are the key preventive measures against the novel coronanavirus infection, the Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Information and Broadcasting has come up with a new set of precautionary measures.

In a video recently shared by Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Advisor asks the people to cover their whole body, wearing full clothes so as to prevent all possible means of coronavirus infection.

'Virus can enter neeche se!'

According to Ashiq Awan, mere covering of face cannot prevent the transmission of the virus. The tweet shared by the Pak journalist with the caption, "Virus can enter neechay se, explains Firdous Ashiq Awan," has astounded the netizens for its new 'theory.'

In the video, the minister can be heard saying, "Tumhara jism ho, pau ho, tange ho, vo protect ho. Yeh nahi hai ki main sirf apne munh ko protect karlu aur virus neeche se aajae. Yeh sari cheeze aapko sath-sath chalani hai. Yeh bhi ek medical science hai aur humne iske liye milke kaam karna hai. (Wear full clothes and cover your body, just covering your face is not sufficient. This is a part of medical science and we have to keep this in mind.)"

As the novel coronavirus continues to take toll on mankind across the globe, quite a lot of bizarre theories and 'innovative' preventive techniques have been trending across the social media.

Recently a prominent German virologist has claimed that drinking whisky could be an apparent panacea for curbing the spread of the deadly contagious virus.

Similarly, the Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko, in his recent address, has also claimed that he has been giving small bottles of alcohol in the care packages as alcohol has the potency to kill the viruses. However, the WHO has vehemently denied all such claims.

Watch Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan speaking on virus transmission: