Karthi and Aditi Shankar-starrer Viruman has been released on Friday, August 12. The film is directed by M Muthiah of Kutti Pulli and Komban fame.

Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Saranya Ponvannan, and others are in the cast. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Venkat Raajen's editing and Selvakumar SK's cinematography.

Viruman Story:

The story of Viruman revolves around a father and son. Viruman (Karthi) wants to avenge his mother's death by making his tahsildar father Muthupandi (Prakash Raj) pay price for it. He has this anger against his father since his childhood. How he makes his father pay price for the crime forms the crux of the story.

Viruman Review:

The first half is high on entertainment, while the second half loaded with emotions and family sentiments. Karthi has pulled off the role with ease while Aditi does justice to her character. It is good to see Prakash Raj in a negative character after a long time.

The movie has opened to fairly positive reviews from the audience along with critics, who, on an average, has given three ratings out of five.

Kaushik LM: #Viruman 2nd half is about how our unbeatable hero unites his family.

Amma sentiment, mama sentiment, brother sentiment, father sentiment, romance, mass action, comedy - packaged by rural specialist Dir Muthiah

Good theatrical outing for the masses

My rating 3/5.. @Karthi_Offl

@Karthi_Offl @AditiShankarofl @thisisysr all in fine form

Rajkiran, @sooriofficial, Saranya provide good support.

#KanjaPoovuKannala #MaduraVeeran - very good response. Aditi also gets a special kuthu dance sequence

Overall good vibe at Kamala. Mass flavour!

#Viruman 1st half: Very good response here at Kamala. Audience enjoying it.

Rural theaters; B,C centers kaana feast!

Interesting decision to have a very long 1st half (1 hr 28 mins). 2nd half will be just 1 hr 2 mins.

Looking fwd to the son vs father fireworks in the 2nd half!

#Viruman 1st half - So far so good. Engaging rural family entertainer. Muthiah in his tried & tested zone.

Interval moment attagasam @Karthi_Offl

as usual FIRE! @AditiShankarofl - fine debut, confident screen presence

Prakash Raj - koduura villain!

Amma sentiment works

Haricharan: #Viruman is in the perfect Muthaiya zone. Despite some predictability factor, it manages to impress to a large extent.

@Karthi_Offl and @AditiShankarofl shine in their respective roles. Good festival-like theatrical experience after a long time.

#Viruman at interval. Works very well. Father-son at loggerheads story with good dose of Muthaiya style of drama makes this engaging so far.

@Karthi_Offl at his effortless best and @AditiShankarofl leaving a good impact in maiden role.

Siddarth Srinivas: #Viruman: Solid debut for

@AditiShankarofl. Registers herself as a proper commercial heroine who can handle comedy, dance and romance with ease. The film also benefits big time from its support cast - @prakashraaj is fantastic, Soori and Singam Puli's one liners work!

Engaging rural drama made for the masses.

@Karthi_Offl excels in an emotionally driven role, holding the film throughout along with the SUPERB cast it has. First half has more of entertainment, second half loaded with emotions and family sentiments.

After a pretty regular start, the film picks up in entertainment and emotional values as it gets closer to the halfway point. Muthiah has stuck to the basics and has given us what we expect. Interval block is special!

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Viruman interval - Sema fun, perfect meter. Emotions to comedy - everything works.

@karthi_offl summa Jolya nadichu irukaapdi !

Ramesh Bala: #Viruman [3.25/5] : A good mass emotional rural entertainer..

@Karthi_Offl show all the way.. He is the lifeline of the movie..

@AditiShankarofl makes a fine debut.. She is here to stay..

Both the duet songs receive fantastic theatrical response..

A good theatrical outing!