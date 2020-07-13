The Urvashi Rautela-starrer Virgin Bhanupriya is based on a real-life experience of the upcoming film's director Ajay Lohan, claims Gautam Gulati, who play the male protagonist.

The film revolves around a girl named Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, who is trying her best to lose her virginity but she fails in every attempt. A priest tells her she will never succeed. What happens next is what the story is about.

Virgin Bhanupriya is a story inspired by a personal experience and friends of our director Ajay. During the shoot, he used to sit with me and help me with the accent of 'Shartiye', which is why I didn't have to learn any language."

The film is set to release on the OTT platform Zee5 on July 16. Gautam Gulati added, "As this film is based on Ajay's real-life experiences, he has included different characters from among his real-life friends. The interesting bit is that I don't know if I am playing Ajay's character or any of his friends."