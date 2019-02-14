Actor and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, who was away from the big screen for some time, is back with a new project. The hunk's movie Operation Cobra is set to release as a digital series soon.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Gautam opened up about his new project and also made a shocking revelation about his #MeToo story.

Narrating his ordeal from his early days in the showbiz industry, the 31-year-old said that somebody tried to misbehave with him when he was 21-year-old and when he went against the person, he was thrown out of a modelling assignment.

"It did happen to me! Somebody tried on me, way back 10 years ago. When I was 21 years old, somebody tried to misbehave and I completely went against that guy. Obviously, I was thrown out of the modelling shoot but I didn't care. I anyway wanted to be an actor, so modelling wasn't that imperative for me. So it was easy for me to do it (go against the harasser)," Bigg Boss 8 winner said.

He also revealed that the harasser wasn't a famous personality but a fashion agent hailing from Delhi. "There are many fashion agencies in Delhi, he was from there. A guy tried on me, but you should always have the guts to say no to them. You cannot let them take advantage of you," he added.

Sharing his view on the revolutionary #MeToo movement, the actor said, "It was a good move. My full power to all the women who are suffering due to men. I feel all women should raise their voice and should not suffer in silence. A woman is so strong that a man is incomplete without her. Taking her advantage sexually is cheap."

Gautam, who has a massive fan-base, has worked in some films, including Azhar and Behen Hogi Teri, since winning Bigg Boss 8.