Urvashi Rautela's Virgin Bhanupriya is the latest movie which is announced to be released directly on an OTT platform. This is fourth Bollywood flick after Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Ghoomketu, which has already seen the light of the day, to have digital premiere, skipping theatrical release.

Makers in Talks

"We are in conversation now to release it directly on OTT. Looking at the current 's situation, and the revenue one is getting from OTT, this seems like a good option than waiting when there is so much uncertainty in terms of opening of theatres," Te Hindu quotes producer Mahendra Dhariwal as saying.

Urvashi Rautela's Reaction

After announcing the news, Urvashi Rautela has said that watching the movie on OTT gives the same experience as enjoying the flick in a movie theatre. "The experience of watching 'Virgin Bhanupriya' on digital platform will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It's exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It's like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it," the IANS quoted the actress as saying.

Urvashi will be seen in the role of a college student and the story revolves around her decision to lose her virginity despite being a girl from conservative family. Bhanupriya had the belief that losing it is a cakewalk, but she struggles to lose it. The drama that opens up forms the crux of the story.

Virgin Bhanupriya has Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in the cast. The movie is directed by Ajay Lohan.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the makers of Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani are planning to release their movie directly on an OTT platform. Jyothika's Tamil movie Ponmagal Vandhal, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kannada movies Law and French Biriyani the other language movies which are ready to release directly on the OTT platforms, skipping theatrical releases.