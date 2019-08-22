Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reportedly said that Indian team skipper Virat Kohli is a much better batsman than Australian cricketer Steve Smith and Team India will beat West Indies 2-0 in the Test series, starting on August 22.

The former Indian opener stated that the 30-year-old cricketer's batting is more pleasing to the eye than Smith's, reported the Times of India. He also mentioned that team India will easily win the Test series and will complete a whitewash as West Indies does not have quality players.

"Virat Kohli is a much better player than Steve Smith. If you look at Kohli and Smith (while batting), Kohli looks much more pleasing to the eyes in comparison with Smith. He is the number one batsman in the world," Sehwag was quoted as saying by TOI.

"The West Indies team don't have quality players in their side who can give competition to this Indian team. I am sure India will win the two-match Test series 2-0," Sehwag said.

Sehwag went on to add that Kohli will not be able to break Sachin's 200 Test matches record as the former cricketer does not think that any player can play more than 200 Test matches.

"The one record no one can break is his (Sachin) 200 Test matches record. I don't think anyone can break his record of playing 200 Test matches. I don't think anybody can play more than 200 Test matches," he added.

The Indian skipper has become unstoppable in recent times as he is regularly getting runs and his hunger for more can be seen in the way he bats. The Indian run-machine has been on a record-breaking spree for a long time.

The 30-year-old who has played 239 ODIs has 11,520 runs to his name with 43 centuries at an average of 60.32 whereas the former cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has 18,426 runs to his name from the 463 ODIs he has played with 49 centuries to his name. The master blaster has 49 ODI centuries to his name.

On the other hand, in Tests Kohli has 25 centuries in 77 matches whereas Sachin has 51 in 200 matches. By looking at the above stats it is quite clear that if the Indian skipper continues to play like this, he will easily break the records of Sachin Tendulkar in the near future.

The 40-year-old former explosive opener is quite sure about the fact that Kohli will break the little master's record in the near future.

"At the moment, Virat (Kohli) is the best batsman. The way he is scoring centuries, the way he is scoring runs, he is the best. I am sure he will break most of Sachin Tendulkar's records," Virender Sehwag told TOI.

Team India are slated to play their first Test match of the two-match series against the West Indies in Antigua on August 22. It will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Men in Blue have already completed a whitewash in the recently concluded ODI and T20 series against the Carribean with brilliant performances by captain Kohli in the ODIs.