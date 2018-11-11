India have found considerable success under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The team won the Asia Cup and are now on the cusp of blanking West Indies in the T20I series.

Also, Rohit Sharma, the batsman has taken off with the added responsibility of captaining the side and has been in sublime form. He has been included in India's Test squad to face Australia and has found support in former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Writing in his column for the Times of India, Gavaskar believed that Rohit now needs to believe in his abilities and get stuck in Test matches.

'Rohit can be unstoppable in Test cricket'

"The standout performer in both the limited overs series and the T20 series has been Rohit Sharma. Like Virender Sehwag before him, he is unstoppable once he gets going and like Viru he has an appetite for big hundreds. When Viru used to get out looking to hit another delivery out of the park, there used to be consternation around the ground, just like it is when Rohit gets out to a seemingly casual shot," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in the column.

Gavaskar hoped that Rohit can replicate his ODI form in Test cricket and get cracking in Australia. There is common belief that the pitches down under might suit Rohit's style of play as the ball generally comes on perfectly to the bat and is conducive to stroke making.

"If Rohit can turn his white ball exploits into red ball cricket, he will be the most destructive batsman in the world after Viv Richards and Virender Sehwag," he wrote.

Echoing the sentiments, Virender Sehwag threw his support behind Rohit Sharma and said that India should play the right-hander in the first Test match.

"Definitely Rohit should be part of the playing XI. A player who has scored 3 double hundreds in ODIs shouldn't be sitting out of Tests. I have been repeating this for a long time now," Sehwag told India TV.