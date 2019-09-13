Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have a tough contest with each other as one will be fighting it out to stay as the highest run-getter in T20 internationals while the other will have a great chance of surpassing the former and reach the top of the list.

The Indian captain has 2,369 runs to his name and is placed second in the highest run-scorer in T20I list while Rohit Sharma who has 2,422 runs to his name is at the top of that list. Kohli is just 53 runs behind the Indian opener and has a great chance of overtaking him in the three-match T20 series against South Africa.

The 30-year-old has made this number of runs by playing 70 matches whereas Rohit took 96 matches to score the above-mentioned tally.

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the first T20 international at Dharamsala on September 15.

The 32-year-old opener will be chasing Kohli on another record which is not achievable in this series. The Indian captain has 21 half-centuries to his name whereas Rohit has 17. So it is not possible to overtake Kohli but the right-hander can come closer to Kohli's numbers.

The Men in Blue will need these two men to be in form in the series against South Africa in order to register their first victory over the visitors at home.

According to recent form, both players are in good touch. Rohit Sharma had a superb outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he was the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 648 runs which included five centuries. In the T20 series of the recently concluded Caribbean tour, Rohit was again in good form.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli was in prolific form during the West Indies tour as he scored centuries in back-to-back matches in the ODI series to help India complete a whitewash. In the World Cup, Kohli scored 443 runs from the nine matches he played which included five half-centuries.