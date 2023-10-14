It's match day! And Indians across the globe are glued to their TV sets or mobile phones watching the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023.

The clash is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the stadium is packed with crowd cheering for India. India won the toss and decided to field first.

Virat Kohli mistakenly wore the wrong jersey (Tri-Colour strap missing).

Amidst the game, Virat Kohli realised that he wore the wrong jersey in the field wearing the regular jersey with white stripes on the shoulder instead of the designated tri-colour one. As soon as he realised the mistake, Virat Kohli quickly rushed off the field and changed into the other one before continuing with the proceedings.

#INDvsPAK

What is the difference between India's white striped jersey and tri-colour strap jersey?

The jersey, which India donned in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia, had white stripes on the shoulder. There are a few changes in the jersey, that India is wearing at the World Cup. The three white stripes on the shoulder have been replaced by India's tri-colour.

Virat Kohli comes back wearing the tricolor jersey after he accidentally came wearing the wrong jersey to the field.

There will be no Dream 11 logo during the World Cup as ICC does not allow anything apart from the team's name in the centre of the jersey.

Arijit Singh is also enjoying the match from the stands. Arijit Singh won the hearts of the audience with his melodious tracks, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Tum Kya Mile. He also sang Lehra Do from the film 83. As per fans' posts on X and Instagram, he also sang tracks such as Chalega, Heerieye, Ae Watan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and a Gujarati folk song.

Shubman Gill, who missed the previous two matches after falling sick. Is now playing in today's World Cup.

"155-2... 187-9" ?



"Pakistan doing very Pakistan things now" ? pic.twitter.com/ulDksDd0RN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 14, 2023

Pak score: 191 all out. India is yet to bat.