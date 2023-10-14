It's a crucial day for all the Indians across the globe. After all, it's India vs Pakistan and that to the World Cup.

From brands to celebs and cricket fanatics are cheering for India. Social media is filled with moment marketing campaigns and is on a meme spree. Several office goers who work on Saturday have taken an off so that they don't miss the match.

India v Pak where to watch

India will play against Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and will begin at 2.00 PM and one can watch it anywhere on their cell phones on Disney + Hotstar.

Not just that, celebs, cricketers, and social media influencers have flocked to the stadium.

Anushka Sharma who is the cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader is attending India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup. On Saturday morning, the actor reached Ahmedabad.

Anushka posed with Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Sachin Tendulkar and the trio clicked an in-flight selfie.

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik posted a mid-air selfie with Anushka Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Royalty at 35,000 ft Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! #INDvPAK (sic)."

A video of Anushka Sharma has gone viral that shows the actor heading towards the airport, the security has been beefed up.

In the clip, Anushka arrived at the airport terminal slaying in an all-black outfit. She sported a black top, with a black vest and matching pants.

This is her first public spotting after reports of her pregnancy surfaced online.

Sachin Tendulkar joined the national anthem from the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Over 1,00,000 people singing India's national anthem at the Narendra Modi Stadium...!!! ??pic.twitter.com/GyefB9jrEk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023

Arijit Singh performed at the stadium. He sung Chaleya, Heerieye, Gujarati Song, Lehra do, Ae watan, jhoome jo pathan...!

Who won the toss?

Rohit Sharma flipped the coin and India has elected to field first. Shubman Gill returns to the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma flips the coin and India have elected to field first ?



Rohit Sharma flips the coin and India have elected to field first. Shubman Gill returns to the playing XI.

Toss ✅

Match. Team India have won the all important toss in this Greatest Rivalry and have decided to field first!



Tune-in to #INDvPAK in the #WorldCupOnStar

Tune-in to India vs Pakistan in the World Cup LIVE NOW

Anushka and Virat's earnest request for their friends to not ask for WC tickets

Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story, requesting his friends not to ask him for match tickets. Virat Kohli's note read, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls." Later, Anushka Sharma re-posted her husband's Instagram story and she wrote in a ROFL note, "And let me just add... Please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding."