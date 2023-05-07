This season of IPL is not only in the news for its spectacular game, teams battling to win the trophy but also for recent heated arguments and verbal spat on-field. It was not long ago when RCB-led Virat Kohli gave a death stare to Sourav Ganguly when DC played against RCB at the M Chinaswamy. The duo refused to shake hands with each other and a cold war ensued between them. Well, Virat's gesture didn't go down with the fans and they slammed Virat for his aggression. After which weeks later Virat entered into an ugly war of words on the field with Gautam Gambir after RCB vs LSG match.

This led to a massive hue and cry on social media, in fact, Gautam and Virat are also fined by BCCI for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Amid all the controversy surrounding the cricketer Virat, DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly applauded RCB captain Virat Kohli. Yes, you heard that right.

This moment has left cricket buffs in a frenzy

After the match between DC v RC during IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly shook hands and embraced each other seemingly burying the hatchet and putting an end to the controversy between them.

Virat after the friendly handshake with Sourav Ganguly gave a pat on Kohli's back after the DC vs RCB match, putting an end to the controversy and reportedly ending the feud between the two players.

Arrogant Virat Kohli touching the feet of his Childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.



Man of culture! ❤️ #DCvRCBpic.twitter.com/PEngI38tII — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 6, 2023

Reporter: so who won the match for you?

Ganguly : Well it was Virat Kohli

Reporter: But he Scored 55 in 46 Balls

Ganguly : That's why (big laugh) pic.twitter.com/Kdi2JNMsYk — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 6, 2023

Kohli & Ganguly having a handshake and smile after the game. pic.twitter.com/22yyaT0wGa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

The handshake between Ganguly and Kohli broke the internet as the video of the moment went viral, with many Twitter users applauding the friendly gesture between the two.

Handshake between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/j0LGdxxP6A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to score 7000 runs in IPL

On the other hand, Virat Kohli etched his name in history books and became the first batsman to complete 7000 runs in IPL.

What had happened between them?

The enmity between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly was sparked with the former being removed as the ODI captain of the Indian cricket team in 2021. Eventually, Kohli stepped down from the T20 and Test Captain post, resulting in a war of words between him and the BCCI administration, which was run by Sourav Ganguly at the time.