Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has garnered headlines for the infamous verbal spat between him and Gautam Gambhir on Monday night after RCB clinched victory against LSG. Their war of words on the field didn't go down well with the netizens and even after two days of the heated altercation, social media is abuzz with the clips and videos from the verbal war of words that created a ruckus on the field post the RCB-LSG match.

Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Naveen-ul-Haq were fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct

In fact, BCCI has also fined Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli have been fined 100% of their match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, yesterday. Both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"Lucknow Super Giants' bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL said.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visits the temple to seek a blessing

Days after the altercation a video of Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma performing puja at a temple along with priests has gone viral.

Virat and Anushka, who were in Lucknow for the IPL match, were spotted visiting a temple. A video shared by a paparazzi account has gone viral. The video showed the Indian skipper in a dhoti and a shawl tied around his neck, while Anushka was seen wearing a saree.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to their divine darshan

Here's what led to a heated war of words

According to the eyewitness, who was present in one of the team dug-outs, the incident began when Kyle Mayers approached Virat Kohli and asked why he was constantly abusing their team. In response, Kohli reportedly retorted, "Why were you staring at me?" The situation escalated quickly when Gautam Gambhir stepped in and tried to diffuse the tension. "Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile," the witness shared with PTI.

"Gautam asked, 'Kya bol raha hain bol' (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, 'Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho' (I haven't said anything to you, why are you interfering?).

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir into some conversion after RCB defeated LSG ?

After winning, the RCB stalwart was seen jumping in joy and screaming, fist-pumping and even putting a finger on his lips and then asking the crowd not to keep quiet. It was a reply to Gambhir's 'shushing' gesture after the last-ball thriller in Bangalore.

On Tuesday, after BCCI punished Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq took a sly dig at Virat on his Instagram story. Virat took posted a quote on his IG story.

Meanwhile, Virat shared a picture with Anushka Sharma on his social media handles. The couple is in Delhi and the photo shows them roaming around the city.

Next match of RCB

RCB and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.