India secured a thrilling victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match on Sunday, February 23. The high-stakes encounter took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli starred with a brilliant century, scoring 100 runs, while his wife, Anushka Sharma who is often seen in the stands, cheered for Team India from home.

Anushka took to social media and cheered for Virat. Take a look.

However several celebrities and Indian cricketers are celebrating in the stands.

Celebrities Celebrate India's Win

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, director Sukumar, actress Sonam Kapoor, and her husband Anand Ahuja were among the celebrities cheering for Team India. Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, was also spotted celebrating the win. Meanwhile, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was seen supporting his team.

Sunny Deol and MS Dhoni were present at the stadium, and multiple clips of them interacting have gone viral. Fans were especially delighted to see former Indian captain MS Dhoni at the venue.

Several cricketers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, as well as former Pakistan players Shahid Afridi and Imad Wasim, were also in attendance.

Anushka Sharma, accompanied by her mother, was seen cheering for Virat and Team India. KL Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty, was also present to support the team.

Sonam Kapoor in the stands for India Vs Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/xvybKNE4py — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 23, 2025

Match Highlights

Virat Kohli set his sights on his 51st ODI century as India inched closer to victory against Pakistan. Shreyas Iyer contributed 56 runs before getting dismissed, while Hardik Pandya departed soon after. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team chased down a target of 242 runs.

Earlier, India had put up a disciplined bowling performance after opting to field first. Pakistan was bowled out for 241, despite a crucial 104-run partnership between Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46), which helped them recover from 47/2. However, once the duo departed, Pakistan struggled to maintain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 40.