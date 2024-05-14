Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, never fail to serve their marriage goals. The truly, deeply, madly in love couple often exude love and togetherness and support each other through thick and thin.

Anushka cheers for Virat after winning

Anushka, who was in London after the birth of her second child, Akaay, had skipped watching her husband Virat play on the field for his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The actor returned to India last month and since then she has been attending matches. She was spotted at the IPL 2024 match between RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. After RCB's win, the actor was seen folding her hands in gratitude and rejoicing the epic win.

The pictures and videos have now gone viral on social media.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Virat and Anushka's PDA on the field.

Virat Kohli seeks blessings at Shree Salasar Balaji Dham Temple in Rajasthan

Amid his busy IPL schedule, Virat Kohli took some time out of his busy schedule to seek blessings at the Shree Salasar Balaji Dham Temple in Rajasthan. Kohli's pictures with the priests of the holy place have surfaced on the internet.

Will RCB qualify for the playoffs?

Kohli is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. He is the Orange Cap holder, and his magnificent 92-run knock against Punjab Kings two nights ago helped RCB keep their playoff hopes alive.

The happiness and celebration of Anushka Sharma when Tristan Stubbs run out. pic.twitter.com/3aCNNtvVnl — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 12, 2024

On Saturday, May 18. 2024, RCB and CSK will be battling it out.

Virat and Anushka's personal life

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and their son, Akaay, in February this year.

Anushka's work front

Anushka's last lead role in a movie was in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.