Power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never fail to serve their relationship goals. The couple are often spotted together either at the airport or outside their residence. There are hardly any instances when we see Kareena and Saif attending any event together.

On Sunday, the couple were papped locking lips and on Tuesday, Saif was spotted at the airport, looking dapper as ever.

Did Saif Ali Khan remove Kareena's tattoo from his forearm?

A section of eagle-eyed netizens noticed Saif Ali Khan's Kareena tattoo was replaced or reworked with some other tattoo.

For the uninitiated, several years ago, Saif had Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm during their initial phase of dating. However, in a recent sighting, the tattoo on his forearm that had Kareena's name was spotted with a new tattoo covering the previous one.

A user wrote, "Its divorce on its way.."

Another mentioned, "So now Saif is planning for another marriage.."

A section of users said that Saif Ali Khan had not removed the tattoo but had merely covered it with a new temporary design for an upcoming movie shoot.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan met on the set of 'Tashan' and began dating. The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on October 16, 2012, and are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also had Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Kareena will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Telugu film Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.