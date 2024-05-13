'They don't kiss at home?; Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali khan lock lips in front of paps; netizens express displeasure with their PDA

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are truly, madly, deeply in love. The couple are often papped with their kids Taimur and Jeh outside their residence. Most of the time, the photogs capture them entering their car.

The couple often serve marriage goals for the way they still complement each other in front of fans and paps.

On Sunday night, the couple once again turned heads as they were spotted outside their residence. Twinning in white, the couple couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Kareena and Saif outside their residence were seemingly heading out for work. As Kareena was about to enter her car, she kissed Saif on his lips in front paparazzi.

Saif and Kareena locked lips in front of the media; paps captured their romantic moment.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kareena held Saif's arm, the two shared a kiss before leaving.

A section of netizens couldn't stop gushing seeing Kareena and Saif lock lips. While some were of the view that

A user wrote, "Love them (red heart emoji) couple goals."

Another mentioned, "Asa lagta hai ki Kareena Saif se ishaq karti hai jo kabhi kam hi nahin hoga (sic) (Looks like Kareena has a never-ending love for Saif)."

The third one wrote, "Is it imp to kiss in public..?"

The fourth one mentioned, "Why this show-off was needed?"

In November 2022, Kareena and Saif were spotted outside their house where they shared a cute romantic moment together and were seen locking lips, while Taimur Ali Khan hung on his daddy's shoulder.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also had Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Kareena will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Telugu film Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Personal life

Kareena and Saif married in 2012. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).