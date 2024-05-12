Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was dropped on Netflix, which stars Manisha Koirala , Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Sharma, Sanjeeda Sheik, Sharmin Segal among others. The star cast attended the success party of Heeramandi at Gigi Bandra in Mumbai.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix and has received mixed reviews.

The celebs looked ethereal in traditional outfits. The captain of the ship, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also present at the venue.

The celebration was not just a chance to showcase their outfits but also a moment for the actors to express their gratitude towards their fans and the audience whose unwavering support has helped make the series a success.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Sonakshi Sinha, who was seen in a double role in the show, looked stunning in an ethnic black ensemble. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had opted for an all-white kurta.

Manisha Koirala was all smiles in a yellow outfit and was a sight to behold as she exuded charm and grace.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a brocade jacket kurta paired with a sharara, looking as ethereal as ever.

Actor Sharmin Segal opted for a baby-blue set.

Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman oozed charm in traditional.

Taha Shah Badussha looked regal in his all-black kurta set.

TV star and actor Sanjeeda looked regal in yellow. However, netizens weren't pleased with Sanjeeda's outfit and slammed her for wearing a low-neck bralette blouse with a lehenga.

'Heeramandi' has garnered the most acclaim for its grandeur, traditional costumes, and direction.