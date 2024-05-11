Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the happiest phase of his life professionally as well as personally. On the professional front, the actor is set to essay the play protagonist in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The actor was on a babymoon with his wife Deepika Padukone, and the pictures of DeepVeer were leaked on several fan pages.

Post vacation, the actor attended an event on Wednesday evening looking dapper as ever. Ranveer Singh entered the event venue with his team carrying a huge speaker playing music at full volume.

He was seen jumping in joy as he greeted the paps.

Ranveer arrived for the store launch at the high-end jewellery brand, Tiffany & Co., in Mumbai.

The actor opted for an all-white satin outfit and aviators. His team playing loud music has caught everyone's attention.

Ranveer Singh wore high heels and a Rs 2 crore diamond necklace

Ranveer, who is known for his sartorial choices, opted for white high heels along and also flaunted a Rs 2 crore diamond necklace at the Tiffany event he attended recently.

Fans soon started roasting Ranveer and asked if he wore Deepika's heels.

A section of users weren't happy with Ranveer bringing his own sound system for photo-ops.

A user wrote, " I find this extremely disrespectful and narcissistic."

Another added, "I like his energy and enthusiasm but making someone carry a huge ass speaker to keep him pumped up is just too much."

Ranveer returned to Mumbai earlier this week. The actor was vacationing with Deepika, who is expecting their first baby after five years of marriage.

Ranveer Singh on sartorial choices

On Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh spoke about how his fashion choices may have impacted the way the audience views him. Ranveer said: "Actually, Deepika pointed that out one day, when we were having a conversation. She said that you look like a supremely confident person, but actually, you come across as underconfident. You should stop distracting people from who you are with these flashy clothes and that's what resonated with me," adding that he would like fans to talk about his work and not his fashion choices.

Work front

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again next. Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of a cop along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline. He will be carrying forward Shah Rukh Khan's legacy in the franchise.