Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have long been the epitome of couple goals—standing by each other through the highs and the heartbreaks. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025, one of the most touching moments came not during the trophy lift, but in the moments that followed.

As the final ball was bowled and celebrations erupted across the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli sprinted toward the stands on the third floor, where Anushka had been cheering. It took her a few moments to make her way down, while Virat, visibly emotional, waited eagerly. When they finally met on the field, the couple ran into each other's arms.

Take a look:

Anushka has been more than just a life partner for Kohl, she's been his anchor during his darkest phases.

Speaking on the field, an overwhelmed Virat Kohli credited his big win and said, "It's been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can't explain in words."

'She's a Bangalore girl as well...': Virat Kohli shares Anushka's connection with RCB

Virat Kohli also opened up about the connection both he and Anushka share with Bengaluru, a city that has been central to their journey, "What Anushka has gone through emotionally, watching me, being down and out, coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore, she's a Bangalore girl as well. And being connected to RCB, this is very, very special for her too. She's going to be so, so proud."

Another heartwarming video that has taken on social media is when Virat Kohli jumped like a child and gave a tight hug to former India coach Ravi Shastri.

The duo then shared a warm moment, and Shastri was seen congratulating Virat for RCB's memorable triumph. Seeing this moment, Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma clapped and even laughed her heart out.