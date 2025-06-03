The wait is over! Celebrations are in full swing as Royal Challengers Bangalore finally lift the IPL 2025 trophy, ending an 18-year-long wait. Emotions ran high as Virat Kohli hugged captain Rajat Patidar, who was visibly in tears after the historic win. The RCB squad erupted with joy as the final moment unfolded.

In the stands, Anushka Sharma, who is a constant pillar of support for her husband, was seen cheering with pride.

Adding to the star-studded celebration, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a vocal RCB supporter, was spotted in the stands alongside his wife, Akshata Murty. The couple was seen sharing a cheerful moment with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Punjab Kings by 6 runs, win maiden trophy

Several photos and videos from the post-match celebrations have gone viral. One heartwarming clip shows Krunal Pandya warmly greeting and hugging teammates, while another captures an emotional Virat Kohli, his eyes welling up as he embraces his fellow players — a moment that sent fans into an emotional meltdown. RCBians everywhere are jumping with joy, celebrating a win that was truly worth the wait.

KOHLI IS CRYING WHEN RCB WON IT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5KjwzTpZb2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2025

Chris Gayle was spotted in the stands donning a turban also walked up to Virat and hugged him.

Another emotional highlight was when AB de Villiers, one of RCB's all-time legends, was seen embracing Virat Kohli. The hug between the two cricketing greats spoke volumes about their bond and the significance of this long-awaited win.

pic.twitter.com/fIqRqn09EZ — Manoj Verma (@Manojve1228) June 3, 2025

Anushka and Virat share a warm winning hug!

Anushka Sharma stepped onto the field and shared a heartfelt hug with Virat. The cricketer, overwhelmed with emotion, was seen shedding tears of joy as the couple celebrated RCB's historic victory together.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahals Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.