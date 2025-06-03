And the wait is finally over! The grand finale of IPL 2025 is happening now at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The clash between RCB and PBKS is one to watch out for, as both teams are yet to win a single IPL title since the tournament began. Fans of both sides are passionately rooting for their favourite team, hoping this is finally their year.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahals Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here's the live blog of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 finals. Catch all the action here.

What a thrilling and exhilirating moment it is for the RCBians as their favourite team finally picks up the IPL trophy - after 17 long years.

Six balls to go, PBKS 162/7 in 19 overs with 29 off 6.

Hazlewood to Shashank.

RCB inches closer to victory with powerful gameplay

Bhuvneshwar to Shashank, SIX, a full toss, Shashank picks this away over long on. Bhuvneshwar nails the yorker, dot ball. Shashank denies singles on the second and third deliveries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets two wickets in an over, PBKS 149/7 in 17 overs

Nehal Wadhera, facing immense pressure for his inability to get going, holes out to Krunal Pandya at sweeper cover in the second delivery of the 17th over. Marcus Stoinis is caught at short third just two balls later after opening his account with a six over wide long off. PBKS 149/7.

42 needed of 12 balls

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks Nehal Wadhera, Punjab Kings 142/5

Fans cheer for RCB.

Krunal Pandya dismisses game-changer Josh Inglis

Krunal Pandya gets the massive wicket of Josh Inglis, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have strengthened their position in the game. Inglish charged down the ground and hit him on long-on, where Liam Livingstone was there to grab a regulation catch. PBKS 104/4 in 13.4 overs

A video amid PBKS vs RCB finale has gone viral that shows former UK PM Rishi Sunak meeting Jay Shah.

Rishi Sunak said, "I was talking with Jay Shah about how much the IPL has changed world cricket".

PBKS 43/1 in 5 overs

A terrific catch at the deep midwicket by Salt. Arya picks the ball and Salt grabs it and then throws it in the air before grabbing it again. Arya falls 24 off 19 balls.

RCB finishes at 190/9

Arshdeep Singh bowls an excellent last over. He conceded just 3 singles and took 3 wickets, restricting RCB to 190/9 in 20 overs

British PM Rishi Sunak cheering for RCB live from the stands!

A video that has gone viral shows British PM Rishi Sunak, along with his wife, enjoying and cheering for RCB from the stands.

Sunak took to X and posted a selfie with his wife and captioned the post, "Let's go @RCBTweets."

Vyshak takes Jitesh Sharma's wicket

Vijaykumar Vyshak took the important wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh departs for 24! RCB 175/6 in 17.4 overs

Virat Kohli out!

Virat Kohli did not score a half-century in the IPL 2025 final. Kohli mistimes Omarzai's bouncer, sends it high up in the air, and the Afghan himself collects a good diving catch. Kohli out for 43 off 35 balls. Massive wicket.

RCB is 131/4 (14.5)

IPL 2025 finale viewership on JioHotstar live

As the RCB vs PBKS finale is underway, around 15 crore people are watching the live match on Jio Hotstar and rooting for the best team to win.

After the strategic time out, the score of RCB is 126/ 3 in 14.1 overs.

The score is 96/3

As Virat Kohli takes strike alongside Phil Salt, Anushka Sharma is seen in the stands cheering passionately for RCB and her cricketer husband.

The actor looks effortlessly stylish in a white top paired with blue denim, radiating excitement and support for the team during this high-stakes IPL 2025 final.

The score currently stands at RCB: 21 for 1.

PBKS won the toss and decided to bowl first.

IPL pays tribute to Indian Armed Forces

Ahead of the big game, the Indian Premier League paid a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor.

A video montage honouring the efforts of the Indian military during the recent India–Pakistan clashes was showcased on the giant screen. The tribute received a thunderous response from the packed stadium, with the crowd rising to their feet and waving Indian flags in respect.

Following the tribute, Shankar Mahadevan returned to the stage for an emotional set, performing patriotic songs including "Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bharat Yeh Rehna Chahiye" and "Maa Tujhe Salaam."