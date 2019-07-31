Despite the categorical statement by India captain Virat Kohli that there is no rift in the Indian side, the rumour mills continue to churn out stories and rumours. While the Indian team has left for West Indies and both the men are in the squad to take on the Caribbean side, a lot of people are still not satisfied that all is well within the Indian camp.

Now a new report has been published by DNA newspaper which suggests that one of the causes of this dissension is the presence of the wives of these two cricketers during the World Cup. Writing in the newspaper, Chander Shekhar Luthra, states that "Initially, BCCI allowed wives to be with the players for 15 days during this World Cup. Sharma requested for an extension of stay for his wife and child.

"This request apparently was ignored by the BCCI, but then not conveyed to Indian opener. His wife stayed for the entire duration of the World Cup."

But the problem was also complicated by the presence of Anushka Sharma, a major celebrity herself, along with the team in their hotel. "On the other hand, it has been alleged by many insiders that Anushka's presence in the team hotel did create an uneasy atmosphere for many other wives.

"And, when a complaint reached BCCI as to how Kohli was only busy giving company to his actress-wife, it probably had not gone down well with the Indian skipper," the article further stated.

Till now, all the stories about this 'rift' are based on sources which have remained anonymous. One story earlier, by IANS, had claimed that one member of CoA had requested a senior player in the team to put out a post proclaiming that all is fine. That request, obviously, hasn't been fulfilled.

If however, the DNA story is correct and the wives of the players are causing some difficulties, then BCCI needs to make sure that such problems don't arise. But, for all we know, these stories could turn out to be wrong.