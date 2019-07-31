Reports of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy keep surfacing on social media and the speculations have followed her whenever she was seen wearing loose clothes or for staying away from films. However, Anushka hasn't paid any heed to such rumours but it irks her when she needs to clarify the reports.

"What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that's how it is. Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they've said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That's because they're trendy. But they're said to be pregnant. It's like a monkey on your back. You can't do anything about it. You just ignore it," Anushka Sharma told Filmfare in an inteview.

When Anushka was asked if the rumours of her pregnacy keep filmmakers away from her, she said, "I'm fortunate this has not happened. It could happen. An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, 'Is she pregnant?' When she's dating it's like, 'Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi?' It's crude. You should allow people to live their life. What's the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily."

Anushka has not signed anything new post-Zero. But if you ask her about it, she says that it was a conscious decision as she wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero.

Meanwhile, Anushka and husband Virat Kohli have flown to Miami with the Indian Cricket Team and a few pictures of them have surfaced online. Take a look.