Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can easily be called the best couple in Bollywood. From their romantic sojourns to adventurous getaways, the couple keeps giving us major relationship goals. And their fondness for each other reflects in each one of their interviews.

While Virat Kohli leaves behind everyone when it comes to aggression on-the-field, off-field, he is shaant, claims wifey Anushka. In an interview with Filmfare, she said, "He's one of the calmest persons I've met. Off the field, he's so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He's like that on-field only because he's so passionate. He's not aggressive in real life. That's only his demeanour on the field. He's the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I'm like, 'Wow! You're so chill.'"

Anushka Sharma has not signed anything new post-Zero. Talking about the same, the actress said in the interview, "That's a conscious decision. I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I'd get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat (Kohli). But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don't even want to read anything right now. It's important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that. Of course, there's pressure. You're constantly asked, 'Kaunsi film sign kar rahe ho?"

However, Anushka Sharma's production house - Clean Slate Films – is set to work on Netflix series – Mai. Mai revolves around the story of a housewife and her supernatural powers.